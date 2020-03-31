TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WOW/ OTCQX: WOWMF) and Frederator Studios are pleased to announce the renewal of their animated hit series Castlevania for a fourth season on Netflix. The news was revealed on March 27th via Netflix’s official Twitter account.



The highly anticipated announcement follows the show’s third season, which was released on March 5th on Netflix. The season has achieved a 100% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has regularly appeared on Netflix’s “Top 10” list in multiple territories. Parrot Analytics showed Castlevania to be the 8th most in-demand original series in the US across all streaming platforms in the week following its release.

The Castlevania series debuted on Netflix in July 2017 and became the most in-demand digital original series in the United States within two weeks, according to Parrot Analytics. In its second season, the show received a 100% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was named the Best Animated TV Series of 2018 by IGN, a popular video game and media website that has stated that Castlevania is “far and away the best video game adaptation around.”

For more articles, features and reviews on Castlevania’s Season 3, please visit the Company website at https://wowunlimited.tumblr.com/

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! Unlimited is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, which has a 25-year track record. The Company’s media assets include Channel Frederator Network, on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information available at: Website: www.wowunlimited.co Contact: Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 479-9547 Email: