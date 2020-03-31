The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum or the Company) was held today, Tuesday 31 March 2020 in Stockholm. Of the resolutions passed, the AGM resolved to approve the change to the Company's Articles of Association with the effect of amending the name of the Company from Lundin Petroleum AB to Lundin Energy AB.
The Company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2019 were adopted and the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were discharged from liability for the financial year 2019.
The AGM resolved that a dividend for the 2019 financial year in the amount of USD 1.00 per share should be paid in equal quarterly instalments.. Before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.25 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share). The final USD equivalent amount received by the shareholders may therefore slightly differ depending on what the USD to SEK exchange rate is on the date of the dividend payment. The SEK amount per share to be distributed each quarter will be announced in a press release four business days prior to each record date.
The key dates for the quarterly dividends are set out in the table below.
|Conversion date
|Ex-dividend date
|Record date
|Expected payment date
|27 March 2020
|1 April 2020
|2 April 2020
|7 April 2020
|29 June 2020
|2 July 2020
|3 July 2020
|8 July 2020
|28 September 2020
|1 October 2020
|2 October 2020
|7 October 2020
|23 December 2020
|30 December 2020
|4 January 2021
|8 January 2021
The AGM resolved to remunerate the members of the Board of Directors as follows: (i) annual fees of the members of the Board of Directors of USD 62,000 (excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer as a Board member); (ii) annual fees of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of USD 130,000; (iii) annual fees for Committee members of USD 14,700 per Committee assignment (excluding the Committee Chairs); and (iv) annual fees for Committee Chairs of 20,300; with the total fees for Committee work, not to exceed USD 193,200.
Peggy Bruzelius, C. Ashley Heppenstall, Ian H. Lundin, Lukas H. Lundin, Grace Reksten Skaugen, Torstein Sanness, Alex Schneiter, Jakob Thomasen and Cecilia Vieweg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a period until the 2021 AGM.
Ian H. Lundin was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The AGM resolved that auditor's fees shall be paid upon approval of their invoice. Ernst & Young AB was elected as the new auditor of the Company for a period until the 2021 AGM.
Further, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals:
The AGM furthermore resolved to approve a revised Nomination Committee Process.
The two shareholder proposals which were put to the meeting by a minority shareholder were both rejected by the AGM.
Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe’s leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on Norway and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker LUPE). Read more about Lundin Petroleum’s business and operations at www.lundin-petroleum.com
For further information, please contact:
|Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin.ch
|Sofia Antunes
Investor Relations Officer
Tel: +41 795 23 60 75
sofia.antunes@lundin.ch
|
|Robert Eriksson
Head of Media Communications
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-petroleum.se
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including Lundin Petroleum’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.
All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and Lundin Petroleum does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading “Risk management” and elsewhere in Lundin Petroleum’s Annual Report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Attachment
Lundin Petroleum AB
Stockholm, SWEDEN
Lundin Petroleum - AGM Decisions 2020 - V5 - 20200331enFILE URL | Copy the link below
Lundin Petroleum AB LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: