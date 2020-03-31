WARREN, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on the INOpulse® inhaled nitric oxide system (iNO) for the treatment of COVID-19 at 1:00 PM EDT.



Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM EDT Domestic: 877-705-6003 International: 201-493-6725 Conference ID: 13701229 Webcast: Enter Webcast Here

The event will feature a presentation by Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon Therapeutics, and Hunter Gillies, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Bellerophon Therapeutics, who will discuss the Company's emergency expanded access program for INOpulse® for COVID-19, through which the first patient initiated treatment.

Bellerophon Therapeutics is currently developing INOpulse for multiple cardiopulmonary indications. The Company recently announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 studies for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis (PH-PF) and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study in PH-PF. Bellerophon Therapeutics’s proprietary INOpulse delivery system is portable and designed to deliver nitric oxide in a targeted, pulsatile manner that ensures accurate drug delivery and allows for use in outpatient settings outside of a hospital.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

