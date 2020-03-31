NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. ("iFresh" or the “Company") (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with two individual investors, pursuant to which the Company will sell an aggregate of 1,783,167 shares (the “New Shares”) of common stock of the Company to the investors. Upon closing, the transactions as contemplated by the agreement are expected to bring gross proceeds of $2.5 million from the sale of the New Shares at a per share price of $1.402. The private placement will be funded in two separate tranches; 1,069,900 shares of the New Shares will be issued to the Investors upon the Company’s receipt of the first tranche fund of $1.5 million and 713,267 shares of the New Shares will be issued to the Investors upon the Company’s receipt of the remaining $1.0 million.



The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for working capital purposes.

Mr. Long Deng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of iFresh commented: “We are excited to announce the Company’s entry into the agreement in connection with the $2.5 million financing in a volatile stock market. We believe this capital raise, upon completion, will be a reflection of the Company’s strong financial performance and the dedication of our management executing our business plan as the leading community grocery supermarket chain. The funding will enhance our strategic capabilities to continue growing our business initiatives to support the needs of our customers.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

