COVID-19 Related Business Update
SUWANEE, GA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the SEC on Monday, March 30, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call today, March 31, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Highlights from the fourth quarter:
“SANUWAVE’s focus during 2019 remained on placing devices with qualified clinicians in fifteen target states. The buzz around our device is growing through our expanded presence at tradeshows, the addition of new hires, multiple published articles, and an increased social media footprint. Our most important expansion is through word of mouth from industry professionals to each other about how great and successful the device is in treating DFU’s. We were set for 2020 to be our year of revenue break out, and ultimately reaching profitability. Due to the impact from the COVID-19 virus, we will continue to treat patients and build our backlog of future installations. Revenue fell short of our stated goal in the fourth quarter due to how we recognized exclusivity fees from the Brazil Joint Venture and from a conservative approach to payments based on claims data from our dermaPACE customers. We will discuss this in further detail during our conference call, but the cash from Brazil did come in and is non-refundable, we just could not recognize it in the quarter,” stated Kevin Richardson, CEO.
COVID-19 Business Update
Our top priority is the safety and well being of our employees, along with the clinicians and medical communities they serve. We have implemented a work from home schedule for all employees, unless asked to participate at a client site for training, install or treatment assistance. Many hospitals are not allowing sales representatives to enter the premises and many patients are being asked to stay home. This is having an impact on our procedures and placements in 2020 and is expected to continue until restrictions at the hospital level begin to open up again. In the meantime, our team is supporting their clinics with training and evaluation over video platforms and other forms of distance interactions. Our team is also continuing to build the back log of future placements, as unfortunately, DFU’s will continue to grow as a medical condition in the US and abroad.
Beginning last week, we began working with a number of home health organizations to bring the dermaPACE System into the patients’ home for treatments. There have been waivers granted in many states which allow home health care to bill for treatments in the home which otherwise would have been treated in a hospital wound clinic setting. Luckily our device can be mobile, is easy to set up and use, and will allow advanced wound care to be on site for the patients which cannot or are not allowed into a hospital for treatment. We will also be offering our dermaPACE System for use in the nursing home and assisted living settings if clinicians feel that is the best way to treat patients who are not mobile during this trying time. We do not have an estimate of the number of placements or how much revenue will be generated through this home health initiative. Nonetheless it is important to focus on patient health and safety by leveraging the ability of dermaPACE System to be a mobile treatment.
SANUWAVE is also working with our partners in pursuing business opportunities where our technology and patents are proven to be beneficial to be used during the COVID-19 crisis. We have very strong research data that could allow us to capitalize on assisting in the crisis generated by COVID-19 pandemic. We are pursuing two very specific areas which build upon extensive scientific knowledge and leverages some of our existing and potentially future patents. We will update shareholders as these opportunities take shape in the coming weeks.
Lastly, SANUWAVE is exploring all potential from the CARES Act. Where we deem it beneficial to our employees, customers, community and shareholders we will pursue the benefits from this act. As capital is freed up or payments expedited, we will inform shareholders on a monthly basis.
“This past year set the stage for SANUWAVE to shift from a clinical research company to a rapidly growing commercialization company. The process involves placing devices, training clinicians, gaining reimbursement, and supporting the infrastructure with more clinical research, published articles, and case studies. This process will allow SANUWAVE to achieve the goal of delivering a dermaPACE System anywhere and everywhere a DFU is treated. This allows SANUWAVE to accomplish the vision of providing a positive impact on life and the environment, one shock at a time. The coming year was poised to be one filled with strong revenue growth and a company achieving break even. The underlying trends in the wound care industry are even more favorable for dermaPACE than ever before. The product acceptance continues to grow, globally. We continue to work on reimbursement and claims processing to drive revenues. Reaching break-even is a matter of when not if. When we are in more normal times, we will provide detailed guidance on what shareholders can expect. Our long term goals remain unchanged, which is to have a dermaPACE System anywhere and everywhere a wound is treated to save limbs and save lives,” concluded Kevin Richardson.
2019 Financial Results
Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $1,028,730, compared to $1,850,060 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $821,330, or 44%. Revenue resulted primarily from sales in Europe and Asia/Pacific of our orthoPACE devices and related applicators and sales in the United States and Asia/Pacific of our dermaPACE devices and related applicators. The decrease in revenue for 2019 a decrease in sales of orthoPACE devices, new applicators and refurbishment of applicators in Asia/Pacific and the European Community, as compared to the prior year.
Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $9,284,155, compared to $8,336,654 for the same period in 2018, an increase of $947,501, or 11%. Research and development expenses increased by $200,238. The increase was due to increased contracting expenses for temporary services, increased services related to the dosage study in Poland and increased expenses related to electrical testing for the device. Selling and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by $1,069,544, or 205%. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was due to an increase in hiring of trainers and salespeople, increased travel expenses for placement and training related to the commercialization of dermaPACE and increased participation in domestic and international tradeshows.
General and administrative expenses decreased $371,162, or 5%. The decrease was due to lower stock based compensation expense, lower lease expense related to pay off of lease agreement for devices in 2018 and lower travel and entertainment costs.
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $10,429,839, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11,631,394, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018, a decrease in the net loss of $1,201,555, or 10%. The decrease in the net loss was primarily a result of increase in operating expenses, as explained above and offset by a decrease in interest expense.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, beginning at 9AM Eastern Time to discuss the 2019 financial results, provide a business update and answer questions.
Shareholders and other interested parties can participate in the conference call by dialing 844-369-8770 (U.S.) or 862-298-0840 (international) or via webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2249/33910.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after its completion through April 7, 2020, by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S.) or 919-882-2331 and entering replay passcode 33910 and a replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2249/33910 until July 1, 2020.
About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.
SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE’s shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.
(FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW)
|SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31, 2019 and 2018
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$ 1,760,455
|$ 364,549
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|75,543
|234,774
|Due from related parties
|-
|1,228
|Inventory
|542,955
|357,820
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|125,405
|125,111
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|2,504,358
|1,083,482
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
|512,042
|77,755
|RIGHT OF USE ASSETS
|323,661
|-
|OTHER ASSETS
|41,931
|16,491
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$ 3,381,992
|$ 1,177,728
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$ 1,439,413
|$ 1,592,643
|Accrued expenses
|1,111,109
|689,280
|Accrued employee compensation
|1,452,910
|340,413
|Contract liabilities
|66,577
|131,797
|Operating lease liability
|173,270
|-
|Finance lease liability
|121,634
|-
|Advances from related parties
|18,098
|-
|Line of credit, related parties
|212,388
|883,224
|Accrued interest, related parties
|1,859,977
|1,171,782
|Short term notes payable
|587,233
|1,883,163
|Convertible promissory notes, net
|-
|2,652,377
|Notes payable, related parties, net
|5,372,743
|5,372,743
|Warrant liability
|-
|1,769,669
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|12,415,352
|16,487,091
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Contract liabilities
|573,224
|46,736
|Operating lease liability
|185,777
|-
|Finance lease liability
|271,240
|-
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,030,241
|46,736
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|13,445,593
|16,533,827
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|PREFERRED STOCK, par value
|$0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A CONVERTIBLE, par value $0.001,
|6,175 designated; 6,175 shares issued and 0 shares outstanding
|in 2019 and 2018
|-
|-
|PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES B CONVERTIBLE, par value $0.001,
|293 designated; 293 shares issued and 0 shares outstanding
|in 2019 and 2018
|-
|-
|COMMON STOCK, par value $0.001, 350,000,000 shares authorized;
|293,780,400 and 155,665,138 issued and outstanding in 2019 and
|2018, respectively
|293,781
|155,665
|ADDITIONAL PAID-IN CAPITAL
|115,457,808
|101,153,882
|ACCUMULATED DEFICIT
|(125,752,956)
|(116,602,778)
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(62,234)
|(62,868)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|(10,063,601)
|(15,356,099)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|$ 3,381,992
|$ 1,177,728
|SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|2019
|2018
|REVENUES
|Product
|$ 645,169
|$ 949,601
|License fees
|315,557
|819,696
|Other revenue
|68,004
|80,763
|TOTAL REVENUES
|1,028,730
|1,850,060
|COST OF REVENUES
|Product
|454,862
|525,216
|Other
|84,061
|168,448
|TOTAL COST OF REVENUES
|538,923
|693,664
|GROSS MARGIN
|489,807
|1,156,396
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Research and development
|1,181,892
|981,654
|Selling and marketing
|1,590,957
|521,413
|General and administrative
|6,440,093
|6,811,255
|Depreciation
|71,213
|22,332
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|9,284,155
|8,336,654
|OPERATING LOSS
|(8,794,348)
|(7,180,258)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Gain on warrant valuation adjustment
|227,669
|55,376
|Interest expense
|(1,147,986)
|(3,708,562)
|Interest expense, related party
|(688,195)
|(787,586)
|Other income, net
|-
|9,952
|Loss on foreign currency exchange
|(26,979)
|(20,316)
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|(1,635,491)
|(4,451,136)
|NET LOSS
|(10,429,839)
|(11,631,394)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|19,844
|(19,085)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$ (10,409,995)
|$ (11,650,479)
|LOSS PER SHARE:
|Net loss - basic and diluted
|$ (0.05)
|$ (0.08)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|203,588,106
|149,537,777
|SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding
|Par Value
|Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding
|Par Value
|Additional Paid-in Capital
|Accumulated Deficit
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|Total
|Balances as of December 31, 2017
|-
|$ -
|139,300,122
|$ 139,300
|$ 94,995,040
|$ (104,971,384)
|$ (43,783)
|$ (9,880,827)
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(11,631,394)
|-
|(11,631,394)
|Cashless warrant exercises
|-
|-
|6,395,499
|6,396
|(6,396)
|-
|-
|-
|Proceeds from warrant exercise
|-
|-
|422,939
|423
|40,305
|-
|-
|40,728
|Shares issued for services
|-
|-
|1,049,340
|1,049
|180,451
|-
|-
|181,500
|Conversion of promissory notes
|-
|-
|8,497,238
|8,497
|926,199
|-
|-
|934,696
|Warrants issued for services
|-
|-
|-
|-
|828,690
|-
|-
|828,690
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,480,970
|-
|-
|2,480,970
|Warrants issued with convertible promissory notes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|808,458
|-
|-
|808,458
|Beneficial conversion feature on convertible promissory notes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|709,827
|-
|-
|709,827
|Warrants issued with promissory note
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36,104
|-
|-
|36,104
|Beneficial conversion feature on promissory notes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35,396
|-
|-
|35,396
|Reclassification of warrant liability to equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|118,838
|-
|-
|118,838
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(19,085)
|(19,085)
|Balances as of December 31, 2018
|-
|-
|155,665,138
|155,665
|101,153,882
|(116,602,778)
|(62,868)
|(15,356,099)
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10,429,839)
|-
|(10,429,839)
|Cashless warrant exercises
|-
|-
|4,962,157
|4,962
|(4,962)
|-
|-
|-
|Cashless warrant exercises with waived proceeds
|-
|-
|450,000
|450
|35,550
|-
|-
|36,000
|Proceeds from warrant exercise
|-
|-
|40,284,422
|40,285
|3,581,674
|-
|-
|3,621,959
|Conversion of short term notes and convertible notes payable
|-
|-
|65,247,517
|65,248
|6,427,607
|-
|-
|6,492,855
|Reclassification of warrant liability to equity due to adoption of ASU 2017-11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|262,339
|1,279,661
|-
|1,542,000
|Conversion of line of credit, related parties to equity
|-
|-
|7,020,455
|7,020
|672,980
|-
|-
|680,000
|Warrants issued for services
|-
|-
|-
|-
|186,867
|-
|-
|186,867
|Shares issued for services
|-
|-
|150,000
|150
|28,350
|-
|-
|28,500
|Proceeds from PIPE offering
|-
|-
|20,000,711
|20,001
|2,780,099
|-
|-
|2,800,100
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|333,422
|-
|-
|333,422
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|634
|634
|Balances as of December 31, 2019
|-
|$ -
|293,780,400
|$ 293,781
|$ 115,457,808
|$ (125,752,956)
|$ (62,234)
|$ (10,063,601)
|SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|2019
|2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$ (10,429,839)
|$ (11,631,394)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss
|to net cash used by operating activities
|Depreciation
|71,213
|22,332
|Change in allowance for doubtful accounts
|39,331
|(59,752)
|Stock-based compensation
|333,422
|2,480,970
|Warrants issued for consulting services
|186,867
|828,690
|Stock issued for consulting services
|28,500
|181,500
|Gain on warrant valuation adjustment
|(227,669)
|(55,376)
|Amortization of operating leases
|(9,236)
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|-
|2,767,361
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|150,484
|Waived proceeds from warrant exercise
|36,000
|-
|Accrued interest
|1,159,713
|410,289
|Interest payable, related parties
|688,195
|485,875
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable - trade
|(8,600)
|(22,502)
|Inventory
|(185,135)
|(123,118)
|Prepaid expenses
|(294)
|(34,823)
|Due from related parties
|1,228
|-
|Other assets
|(25,440)
|(3,802)
|Operating leases
|44,622
|-
|Accounts payable
|(138,730)
|276,120
|Accrued expenses
|421,829
|188,708
|Accrued employee compensation
|1,134,497
|338,733
|Contract liabilties
|468,768
|178,533
|NET CASH USED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(6,410,758)
|(3,621,172)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(53,939)
|(42,888)
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(53,939)
|(42,888)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from PIPE offering
|2,800,100
|-
|Advances from related parties
|2,055,414
|-
|Proceeds from warrant exercise
|1,758,142
|40,728
|Proceeds from short term note
|1,215,000
|1,637,497
|Proceeds from line of credit, related party
|90,000
|624,000
|Proceeds from convertible promissory notes, net
|-
|1,159,785
|Proceeds from note payable, product
|-
|96,708
|Payment on line of credit, related party
|-
|(144,500)
|Payments on note payable, product
|-
|(96,708)
|Payments of principal on finance leases
|(58,687)
|-
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|7,859,969
|3,317,510
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH
|634
|(19,085)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|1,395,906
|(365,635)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|364,549
|730,184
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$ 1,760,455
|$ 364,549
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|Cash paid for interest, related parties
|$ -
|$ 151,227
|NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Other warrant exercise
|$ 1,863,815
|$ -
|Conversion of line of credit, related party to equity
|$ 680,000
|$ -
|Conversion of short term notes payable to equity
|$ 3,559,542
|$ -
|Conversion of convertible promissory notes to equity
|$ 2,933,313
|$ 934,696
|Reclassification of warrant liability to equity
|$ 1,542,000
|$ -
|Accounts payable and accrued employee compensation converted to equity
|$ 36,500
|$ -
|Additions to right of use assets from new operating lease liabilities
|$ 476,029
|$ -
|Additions to right of use assets from new finance lease liabilities
|$ 451,561
|$ -
|Reclassification of warrant liability to equity
|$ -
|$ 118,838
|Advances payable converted to convertible promissory notes
|$ -
|$ 310,000
|Accounts payable converted to convertible promissory notes
|$ -
|$ 120,000
|Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debt
|$ -
|$ 745,223
|Warrants issued with debt
|$ -
|$ 844,562
