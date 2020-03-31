BURNABY, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided a corporate update in the context of the developing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The safety of Xenon’s employees and their families, as well as the healthcare professionals and patients involved in our clinical studies, is of the utmost importance to us. As we face an unprecedented health system crisis globally, we are focused on doing all we can at Xenon internally, in collaboration with our partners, and in our community to support the collective global public health initiatives to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, we implemented ‘work-from-home’ measures, suspended all non-critical lab work, and ceased non-essential business travel. Within the community in British Columbia, Xenon is in active discussions to assist in building COVID-19 screening capacity and has spearheaded a local initiative to collect Personal Protective Equipment from non-hospital-based research laboratories and collate an inventory of lab equipment useful in COVID-19 testing. Xenon will continue to live by our mission, to put people first, and will continue to do whatever we can, to protect the health and well-being of our staff, their families, and our community.”
Dr. Pimstone stated, “Given the rapidly changing environment, we are providing a corporate update on our proprietary and partnered programs. At a high level, it’s important to state that Xenon is in a very sound financial position. We have the benefit of a strong balance sheet and the resources to continue our work during this global public health crisis. Our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $235 million at the end of February 2020, which we anticipate provides us with sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022. We continue to make prudent business and spending decisions, with the flexibility to extend cash runway further if required, and are confident we have the necessary resources to manage through these unprecedented times.”
Dr. Pimstone continued, “Within our XEN1101 ‘X-TOLE’ Phase 2b clinical trial, as with other trials ongoing in our industry, we are seeing a significant reduction in new patient enrollment for numerous reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic; therefore, we have adjusted guidance with topline data now anticipated in the first half of 2021, which is, of course, dependent upon the rate of patient enrollment throughout the remainder of this year. Despite this shift in guidance, we are pleased with our progress in the X-TOLE study to date. We are particularly encouraged by our review of safety data on a blinded basis, which suggests that XEN1101 is currently being well tolerated. The rate of discontinuations to date in the study is lower than modeled. Of note, to date, more than 90% of subjects from the double-blind portion of the trial have entered the open-label extension phase. Based on this review of blinded safety data to date, we believe tolerability is well within the modeled parameters, and, therefore, we do not believe an interim analysis is required. Our goal is to complete the study, as planned, in the shortest possible time frame.
Dr. Pimstone added, “We are also pleased to report that we recently completed a pharmacokinetic, or PK, study testing XEN496, our proprietary pediatric formulation of ezogabine, in healthy adult volunteers. The PK profile observed for XEN496 appears to be comparable to historical PK data for immediate-release ezogabine tablets, with XEN496 showing similar absorption and elimination curves, and we are excited that these data support Xenon’s planned Phase 3 clinical trial of XEN496 in patients with KCNQ2-DEE. We recently received Fast Track designation for XEN496 from the FDA, and we look forward to receiving FDA feedback on our Phase 3 protocol, which we anticipate receiving in the second quarter. In addition, our partnered programs remain on track with no changes to our previous guidance.”
Financial and Operational Guidance
As reported on March 9, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019 were $141.4 million, compared to $119.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Subsequent to December 31, 2019, Xenon raised additional net proceeds of approximately $102.8 million, net of underwriting discounts and commissions, but before offering expenses, under its November 2019 ATM equity offering and an underwritten public offering. Based on current assumptions, which include fully supporting the planned clinical development of XEN1101, XEN496 and XEN007, Xenon anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022, excluding any revenue generated from existing partnerships or potential new partnering arrangements.
Xenon’s estimated balance as of February 29, 2020 of approximately $235 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is a preliminary estimate based on management's analysis, is subject to further internal review, and has not been reviewed or audited by Xenon’s external auditors.
We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact, and include statements regarding the anticipated impact and timing of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations; our estimated balance of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of February 29, 2020; the timing of and results from clinical trials and pre-clinical development activities, including those related to XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007, and other proprietary products, and those related to NBI-921352, FX-301, and other partnered product candidates; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success and commercial potential of XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007 and other proprietary and partnered product candidates; the anticipated timing of IND, or IND equivalent, submissions and the initiation of future clinical trials for XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007, and other proprietary products, and those related to NBI-921352, FX-301, and other partnered candidates; the efficacy of our clinical trial designs; our ability to successfully develop and achieve milestones in the XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007 and other proprietary development programs; the timing and results of our interactions with regulators; the potential to advance certain of our product candidates directly into Phase 2 or later stage clinical trials; anticipated enrollment in our clinical trials and the timing thereof; the progress and potential of our other ongoing development programs; the potential receipt of milestone payments and royalties from our collaborators; our expectation of having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022; and the timing of potential publication or presentation of future clinical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations may be more severe and more prolonged than currently anticipated; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our or our collaborators’ product candidates; our assumptions regarding our planned expenditures and sufficiency of our cash to fund operations may be incorrect; our ongoing discovery and pre-clinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; any of our or our collaborators’ product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; regulatory agencies may not permit certain of our product candidates to advance directly into a Phase 2 or later clinical trials, may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of our or our collaborators’ clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Our preliminary estimate of the balance of our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of February 29, 2020 is the responsibility of management, is subject to management’s review and the final balance could differ from management’s preliminary estimate. This preliminary estimate has not been reviewed or audited by Xenon’s independent registered public accounting firm and no assurance is given by such independent registered public accounting firm on such preliminary estimate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
