SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today announced the launch of the Company’s Personal Safety Service (“PSS”), a unified emergency notification system that enables governments and businesses to send alerts and notifications through multiple channels to personnel or the public in real-time. With a single tap, PSS administrators can reach anyone — from several employees to millions of residents — through texts, voice messages, social media, emails, public warning systems and mass notification speaker arrays.

“Utilizing the multi-channel PSS system during crisis situations, including severe weather events and national disasters, greatly increases the number of people that receive the critical communications they need to stay safe,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Genasys is the only company that coordinates and delivers alerts and notifications to mobile devices via SMS, CB, text, email and social media, and through national and regional public warning systems, and LRAD® speaker arrays.”

With Genasys PSS:

Initiate phone calls, push SMS messages, send emails, post to social media, activate FEMA IPAWS to override regular programming on local FM radio and TV stations, and alert all cellphones in affected areas with the push of a button.



Broadcast audible voice alerts via LRAD speaker arrays. Featuring the industry’s best vocal clarity and largest area coverage, LRAD systems have battery backup, solar power and satellite connectivity to ensure continuous operation when existing power and communication infrastructure fails.



Delegate PSS capabilities to sub-organizations, including local first responders and area emergency managers, to initiate messages and provide critical information to affected populations.

“In addition to PSS, businesses in Spain, Brazil and Mexico are using Genasys enterprise software to keep personnel safe, informed and on task during everyday duties and emergency situations,” continued Mr. Danforth. “Genasys’ enterprise software is helping these businesses communicate critical information to employees during the coronavirus pandemic.”

For more information on Genasys’ Personal Safety Service, go to: genasys.com/corona/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The

Company’s comprehensive critical communications solutions include its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), enterprise software and others.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com Media Contact Phillip Bergman Viewstream pbergman@viewstream.com