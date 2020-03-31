Los Angeles, California, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTC: APPB) (the " Company"), a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/ biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases, today announced that, further to its recent March 25th, 2020 press release regarding the Company's diversion of production production capacity to product hand sanitizer, it has begun shipping Coronavirus Test Kits (the "Kits" or the "Tests") in the United States.

These Coronavirus Test Kits are CE certified, accurate, affordable and reliable results in under 15 minutes. Using a finger prick, the Kits detect both early markers and late stage markers, IgM and IgG antibodies in a human blood sample. The Tests' results are shown in under 15 minutes. The IgM and IgG Rapid Coronavirus SARS COVID-19 nCoV Test Kit has been widely used by the Chinese Government to detect infections and is now available globally. This is an expansion of products that will help battle the spread of the coronavirus ("COVID-19").

These CE certified Kits can be used for Homes, Schools, Hospitals, Law Enforcement, Military, Public Servants or anyone wanting immediate and private results.

The Home Test Kits can be found on the Company's online store: https://remedishop.com/product/coronavirus-test-kit/.

The team at Applied BioSciences is prioritizing the development of additional products to help battle the spread of the COVID-19. Working with our team of doctors and scientists at our certified testing facility, we partnered with a leading international distributor to make a testing kit available in the U.S. The company is positioned to begin filling large domestic and international orders of these disposable one-use Tests within weeks.

Applied BioSciences will donate a portion of our production capacity and inventory to schools, health facilities, and other organizations who provide critical services to help with social distancing and isolation measures. Please contact us at donations@appliedbiocorp.com for more information.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB: APPB) is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/ biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the company’s official website at www.AppliedBioCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied BioSciences Corp. (the “Company”) or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company’s ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management’s ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

