LOS ANGELES, CA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Agritek Holdings, Inc. (AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active real estate investor and white label provider for popular hemp brands, today announced that the filing of the Company’s 10K annual report will be delayed beyond the required filing date of April 15, 2020. The extension of time is necessary due to unanticipated delays in part caused by the recent Covid-19 virus, causing limited access to corporate offices, travel restrictions and inability to access corporate vendors and reports.

On March 25, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued new orders extending the filing periods covered by its previously enacted conditional reporting relief for certain public company filing obligations under the federal securities laws, and also extended regulatory relief previously provided to funds and investment advisers whose operations may be affected by COVID-19.

Relief for Public Companies

The March 25th order (the “Order”) provides that, subject to certain conditions, public companies subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), as amended, will have a 45-day extension to file certain disclosure reports (including annual reports and quarterly reports) that would otherwise have been due within the period from and including March 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020.

The conditions specified by the SEC include, but are not limited to, the company’s furnishing a Form 8-K (or a Form 6-K, if applicable) with the SEC by the original filing deadline of the report, stating, among other things, that it is relying on the Order and the reasons it could not file the report on a timely basis. The Company has filed its form 8K and Form NT in a timely matter last week.

“We have every intention of filing our 10K Report to remain fully reporting in order to complete our uplisting on the OTCQB. Management is working diligently with our auditors to comply with filing regulations and to complete our 10K annual report as well as our OTCQB application for uplisting,” stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings, Inc.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (www.AgritekHoldings.com), is a fully integrated, active real estate investor and advisor of white label brands in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related real estate holdings. The hemp based raw material and products produced at facilities owned by Agritek Holdings and leased back to licensed operators are then used for retail branded CBD, CBG and Hemp oil extract products sold around the world. Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

