31 March 2020 The Court of Appeal of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Court) has adopted a judgement in the case regarding the damages from the breach of the competition law, by which ruled to leave unchanged 7 March 2019 Vilnius Regional Court decision and to award AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) compensation of litigation expenses incurred at the Court of Appeal.
The judgement of the Court may be appealed to the Supreme Court of Lithuania within 3 months from the day of its coming into effect.
The Company informed about 7 March 2019 Vilnius Regional Court decision by notification of material event:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=878654&messageId=1105899
