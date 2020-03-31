New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global It Outsourcing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02673147/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global it outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to optimize business processes. In addition, rise in the integration of application outsourcing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global it outsourcing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global it outsourcing market is segmented as below:

Service:

• Infrastructure Outsourcing

• Application Outsourcing



End-User:

• Government

• BFSI

• Telecommunications

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global it outsourcing market growth

This study identifies rise in the integration of application outsourcing as the prime reasons driving the global it outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global it outsourcing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global it outsourcing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02673147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001