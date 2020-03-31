New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Care Market In US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02279325/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on hair care market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of a wide range of colors and color shades. In addition, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the hair care market in US as well.



Market Segmentation

The hair care market in US is segmented as below:

Product:

• Shampoo

• Hair Color

• Conditioner

• Others



Distribution Channel:

• Offline Distribution Channel

• Online Distribution Channel



Key Trends for hair care market in US growth

This study identifies product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization as the prime reasons driving the hair care market in US growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in hair care market in us 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hair care market in us 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., L’Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Revlon Inc., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co. and The Unilever Group .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

