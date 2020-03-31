NASHUA, N.H., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 9th annual report examines end user deployment trends and attitudes toward cloud computing and business intelligence (BI), defined as the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.



According to the study, Cloud/ Software as a Service (SaaS) is the 12th most strategic initiative in BI among the 37 topics under study, with an all-time high of 54 percent of respondents indicating cloud BI is either critical or very important. Respondents show interest in a wide range of cloud BI-related features, led by data integration/data quality/ETL, advanced visualization, ad-hoc query, and production reporting.

“The steady interest in cloud deployment of BI and analytics reflects a confident transition of technologies and initiatives once managed with internal resources,” said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services.

The report indicates that North American and EMEA respondents are the strongest proponents of cloud computing. Importance in 2020 is highest in R&D, followed by executive management and operations such as manufacturing and supply chain services.

“We began tracking interest in and adoption of Cloud BI in 2012, when the market was nascent,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research office at Dresner Advisory Services. “Since then we’ve seen steady growth in deployments of public cloud BI applications, with organizations citing substantial benefits of traditional on-premises implementations. And, with the current Covid-19 pandemic, we expect this to accelerate.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Cloud Computing +Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.cloudbireport.com .

