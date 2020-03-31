SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of Zero Trust Secure Access solutions, today announced that analyst firm Frost & Sullivan recognized Pulse Secure among the top ten NAC vendors by global revenue market share and one of six leading vendors to show market share gain.



The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Network Access Control (NAC) Market, Forecast to 2024 report states that NAC is a foundational technology for Zero Trust Network (ZTN). With continued strong adoption driven by cloud, Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), increasing mobility and the Internet of Things (IoT), the market is expected to reach $2.6B in 2024, growing at 14.3% CAGR from 2019 – 2024.

“Based on the principle of ‘never trust, always verify,’ Zero Trust Network (ZTN) is a general approach for leveraging various security technologies to enable perimeter enforcement and strict access controls,” said Tony Massimini, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Security vendors with broad product portfolios are integrating their NAC solutions. NAC orchestrates and integrates with a variety of network and security infrastructure to support ZTN.”

Pulse Secure offers a portfolio of software-driven Secure Access solutions that provide exceptional usability, contextual intelligence and policy orchestration to support data center and hybrid IT environments while enabling organizations to attain Zero Trust networking benefits. Sold separately or as part of a Secure Access Suite, Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) is a full-featured NAC solution that is easy to deploy, manage and scale.

Highlights of Pulse Secure’s NAC solution within the report include:

Markets : Visibility, guest access, BYOD enablement, granular policy enforcement, network segmentation and scalability are main drivers supporting growth, primarily in mid-size to large enterprise across financial services, government, healthcare, high tech and manufacturing.

: Visibility, guest access, BYOD enablement, granular policy enforcement, network segmentation and scalability are main drivers supporting growth, primarily in mid-size to large enterprise across financial services, government, healthcare, high tech and manufacturing. Product: Pulse Secure NAC provides 360-degree visibility and access enforcement to see, monitor and control managed, unknown and IoT devices connecting locally or remotely to the network – extensive guest management, access enforcement and reporting with built-in UEBA.

Pulse Secure NAC provides 360-degree visibility and access enforcement to see, monitor and control managed, unknown and IoT devices connecting locally or remotely to the network – extensive guest management, access enforcement and reporting with built-in UEBA. Value: Customers can start with Pulse Profiler to discover, assess and inventory network endpoint and IoT devices. With network visibility, customers can use Pulse Policy Secure NAC to invoke access enforcement and threat response policies employing both 802.1X and non-802.1X control with common infrastructure and security integrations.

Customers can start with Pulse Profiler to discover, assess and inventory network endpoint and IoT devices. With network visibility, customers can use Pulse Policy Secure NAC to invoke access enforcement and threat response policies employing both 802.1X and non-802.1X control with common infrastructure and security integrations. Value : Each appliance can control up to 50,000 devices and can be centrally managed to control over 1 million devices – a scalable architecture well suited for large enterprises and service providers.

: Each appliance can control up to 50,000 devices and can be centrally managed to control over 1 million devices – a scalable architecture well suited for large enterprises and service providers. Special: Customers gain Zero Trust-based security posture, expedited deployment, scalability and lower TCO by leveraging a common VPN/NAC/SDP Client (agent and agentless), policy and management framework.

“With a complete NAC solution as part of Pulse Secure’s integrated Zero Trust Access Suite, our customers are achieving significant deployment, operational and economic advantages over bespoke Secure Access investments,” said Prakash Mana, Chief Portfolio Officer at Pulse Secure. “We are pleased to receive NAC market distinctions and welcome organizations and resellers to see how Pulse Secure can help enterprises realize Zero Trust Network Access.”

Try Pulse Secure’s integrated Access Suite including its enterprise-class NAC solution by visiting https://www.pulsesecure.net/trynow/ .

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure distinguished among the top ten NAC vendors by industry research firm #PulseSecure #NAC #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #security

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Learn more at https://ww2.frost.com/ .