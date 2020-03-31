PRINCETON, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions, today announces its partnership with TROIA , an innovative IT company focused on quality asset management solutions and development of AR solutions. With the new partnership, ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses will now allow technicians, field workers and remote experts the ability to repair and maintain assets with greater safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



By combining ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses and TROIA’s AR platform, TROIA AR, enterprise organizations within energy, utilities, oil and gas sectors will have access to a suite of applications that prioritize safety and more efficient workflows. Technicians working in the field can expect to see dramatic improvements to the way work orders, job plans and other real-time mission-critical information are delivered, along with improvements in productivity, effectiveness, accuracy and safety. TROIA AR combines innovative technologies and use of AI elements to understand data from integrated IT systems and helps increase work productivity and safety, including EAM, GIS manager, SCADA, IoT, MDM, ERP and other related background systems.

“The safety of technicians that wear our X2 MR Glasses is always our number one priority. We are excited about the advanced capabilities that TROIA AR will bring our customers within energy, utilities, oil and gas industries. This partnership will ensure personnel are safe, while also being as efficient as possible,” said Nick Cherukuri, CEO and Founder of ThirdEye. “We’re excited to be able to fortify our current offerings with TROIA’s AR solutions.”

Through TROIA’s TAGMANAGER application, customers can display real-time measurement data visualization, such as SCADA and IoT sensors, on ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses. Technicians will be able to place asset information tables and digital meters into scene environments on-demand, in real-time and within their field of view. This will improve the safety and efficiency of workers.

ThirdEye and TROIA customers have shown excitement about TROIA’s GISMANAGER platform, which can transform the spatial (flat) GIS data into AR data solution, enabling users to visualize assets and topology data in the X2 MR Glasses’ field of view. Full underground utility infrastructure, such as cables, smart meters, switchyards, shafts, water pipes and sewage systems, appear in a user’s field of view and will be digitally present on the AR supported devices with an extended option of adding real time data from SCADA/IoT.

“By combining our knowledge and experience, we'll be able to change the way companies see and experience augmented reality. Great things in business are never done by one person,” said Matjaž Breznik, AR Sales and Development at TROIA.

For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com . For more information on TROIA, visit www.troia.eu .

About ThirdEye Gen

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. Enterprise organizations around the world are using ThirdEye's X Series Mixed Reality Glasses and Workspace App software platforms. MR glasses bring about a new era of hands-free human interaction by directly interacting with surrounding objects through the Internet of Things (IoT) or placing digital information directly into your field of view.

While many companies today use just smart glasses or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality everywhere. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

About TROIA

TROIA is an innovative IT company, engaged in the development, implementation and maintenance of advanced IT systems for assets and services. With the development of their own augmented reality solutions (TROIA AR), TROIA has been successfully infiltrating into markets all around the world and has successfully completed projects and implemented solutions in different industries.

Enterprise ready TROIA AR solutions connects augmented reality with real-world IT systems such as EAM, ERP, IoT platforms, GIS and other related background systems. It enables technicians, field workers and remote experts to repair and maintain assets with greater safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Every company can drive improvement across their operations with a scalable TROIA AR platform, a secure solution, suitable for rapid deployment for different client use cases.

