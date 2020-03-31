DALLAS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced the launch of the Symphony RetailAI Hub: COVID-19 Insights , a web portal that contains must-read insights, news, and big ideas for the FMCG retailer and CPG manufacturer communities.



With COVID-19 impacting nearly every aspect of our lives and work, it's important to keep up with the latest insights and perspectives that will help to navigate the constantly evolving landscape. With this in mind, Symphony RetailAI’s hub will assist the retailer and CPG community in their day-to-day pursuits to serve the needs of shoppers around the globe.

The Symphony RetailAI Hub: COVID-19 Insights contains these and other actionable insights:

Data-driven insights covering consumer behavioral trends, merchandising challenges, and implications for forecasting and supply chain

Industry news highlighting how retailers are innovating and responding to the current crisis

Quick facts and figures

Big ideas, tales from the field, and creative strategies for dealing with the crisis

“The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching every aspect of retail, and information is changing hourly,” said Kevin Sterneckert, CMO, Symphony RetailAI. “We have created the Symphony RetailAI Hub: COVID-19 Insights to communicate actionable insights for retail and CPG companies. This hub is available today and offers valuable recommendations, areas of specific focus, and opportunities where companies can serve their consumers better. It’s critical that retailers serve the needs of their global FMCG customers while, at the same time, not losing sight of how today’s trends impact future strategy and tactics.”

Visit the Symphony RetailAI Hub: COVID-19 Insights .

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the FMCG industry’s only integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and high-performance supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers designed with customer insights to fuel recommendations for profitable growth. Founded on CINDE and GOLD enterprise solutions, Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh food and store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including half of the world’s top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Symphony Retail Cloud, driven by Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. For more information visit symphonyretailai.com .

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in retail, healthcare, financial services, industrial, manufacturing, defense, and media. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate of $300 million. Over 1,700 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani . For more information visit symphonyai.com .