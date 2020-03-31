SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced significant enhancements to Diamanti Spektra™, for any enterprise committed to running its business on cloud-native applications. With the release of Spektra 2.4, Diamanti is extending its support for the most demanding mission-critical applications through significant enhancements in security and availability, and the introduction of Diamanti D20X, a new addition to its family of hyperconverged infrastructure. With this release, Diamanti continues to lead the market in simplifying the use of Kubernetes, allowing organizations to focus on deploying modern applications across both on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructure.



“While Kubernetes is clearly the de facto platform for running containerized environments and cloud-native applications, a large number of organizations are still stitching together application infrastructures from scratch,” said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. “Diamanti is proud to announce new enhancements to our Spektra platform that cement its place as a unique, all-in-one solution for building, running, and securing modern, distributed applications.”

Feature Enhancements Offer Unmatched Performance

The latest release of Spektra combines commercially supported Kubernetes distributions and the Docker runtime with enterprise-ready access controls and management. It is available with Diamanti Ultima™ I/O acceleration cards on an extended choice of modern, hyperconverged hardware options. This combination offers unmatched performance, security and availability for enterprises as Kubernetes use explodes. New features in Spektra include:

Volume encryption and self-encrypting drives (SED) - This feature enhances the security of modern applications with integrated encryption for data in motion and at rest, all without impacting application performance and without increasing the overall data center footprint.

- This feature enhances the security of modern applications with integrated encryption for data in motion and at rest, all without impacting application performance and without increasing the overall data center footprint. Multi-cluster asynchronous replication (for offsite DR) - This feature allows enterprises to perform offsite disaster recovery while keeping their data encrypted for distributed applications. This is in addition to the data protection and high availability features already in the platform including snapshots, backup and recovery, and synchronous mirroring.

This feature allows enterprises to perform offsite disaster recovery while keeping their data encrypted for distributed applications. This is in addition to the data protection and high availability features already in the platform including snapshots, backup and recovery, and synchronous mirroring. New D20X infrastructure - Adding to the D20 family of modern hyperconverged infrastructure, which currently supports Intel Skylake CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) use cases, the new D20X supports the latest 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (formerly Cascade Lake). The recently released processors deliver an average 36% greater computing power, with increased core counts, higher cache and higher clock frequencies.

“As container adoption grows, so does the subset of users that are leveraging them for stateful applications,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president, applied infrastructure and DevOps, 451 Research, now a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The next frontier, after ensuring data persistence, is providing the ability to protect and manage those applications and their data. In the coming year, we can expect to see an even greater emphasis put on backup, disaster recovery and migration capabilities for cloud-native apps.”

