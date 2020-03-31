Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium silicate market is set to grow at a steady CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029), as projected by a new report of Future Market Insights (FMI). The growth is primarily fueled by the sodium silicate's eco-friendly and non-toxic nature, which makes it ideal for numerous industrial applications such as detergents, adhesives, and coating, and deflocculated, among the wide range of industrial applications.

Sodium Silicate Market: Key Findings

Silica manufacturing will remain a major application and will significantly contribute to the market share, backed by surging demand for quartz, and precipitated silica.

Applications in detergents, pulp & paper, elastomers, food, and healthcare are propelling the demand for sodium silicate.

Asia Pacific will outpace other regions, and will account for more than half of global share, owing to increasing infrastructural development, which is propelling the demand for sodium silicate.

North America and Europe will collectively account for more than 1/5 th of market share.

of market share. Developed economies such as the U.S. and U.K. are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to sodium silicate manufacturers.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11173

Sodium Silicate Market: Key Driving Factors

Rising environmental concerns are pushing manufacturers in paper and pulp manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly raw materials, thereby propelling the sodium silicate market on the back of the material’s nature.

Water treatment and soil stabilization applications are increasingly employing sodium silicate as a cleaning agent and pH stabilizer, thus boosting the market.

Sodium Silicate Market: Key Restraint

The high cost of raw materials is likely to reduce the profit margins of the market players, thus impacting the overall growth.

Competition Landscape of Sodium Silicate Market

Some of the key players in the global sodium silicate landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, American Elements, J.M. Huber Corporation, MALPRO SILICA PRIVATE LIMITED, PPG Industries, Qingdao Dongyue Sodium Silicate Co Ltd, Zaclon, Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry, Tokuyama Corporation, BASF SE, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Evonik Industries AG, and IQE Group., among others. Market players are focusing on expanding to developing markets and research & development activities to develop innovative applications to cater to untapped industries such as welding, cement, agriculture, and food.

For information on the research approach used in the report, request methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11173

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 250 pages offers actionable insights into the sodium silicate market. The market analysis is based on the application (detergents, catalyst, pulp & paper, elastomers, food & healthcare, & others), across five regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and North America).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI’s Chemicals & Materials Landscape

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market - Obtain valuable insights on the sulfur hexafluoride with exhaustive segmental analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by them for a predefined projection period.

Bentonite Market - FMI’s report on the global bentonite market offers an in-depth commentary on the market poised for prolific growth during 2019-2029. The study covers a comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with instrumental market strategies.

Biostimulants Market - Get a deep-dive analysis on the global biostimulants market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sodium-silicate-market