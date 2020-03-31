NEWARK, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced that at an Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 30, 2020, the holders of the company’s ordinary shares voted in favor of a proposal to amend and restate its memorandum and articles of association to permit the board of directors to authorize the company to purchase its ordinary shares in such amounts and at such prices and at such time as the company’s board of directors may approve in the future.



This will also enable the company to utilize shares or cash, or any combination thereof, in order to settle the capped call transactions entered into by the company on February 6, 2020 and February 7, 2020 in connection with the company’s issuance of its 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.



See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smartembedded.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" including among other things, statements regarding future events, the future financial performance, long-term business model and growth of SMART, SMART’s future liquidity position, possible repurchases of SMART’s ordinary shares and settlement of certain capped call transactions. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the technology industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations or in global markets as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19; trade regulations and relations; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products, additional capacity and acquisitions; the DRAM market and the temporary and volatile nature of pricing trends; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of local content requirements in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; fluctuations in material costs and availability; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; changes in the availability of supply of materials, components or memory products; the inability of Penguin Computing to obtain and retain security clearances to expand its government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SMART’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings may not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SMART to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SMART and its subsidiaries operate in a continually changing business environment and new factors emerge from time to time. SMART cannot predict such factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, from such factors on SMART or its subsidiaries’ results. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SMART does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

(510) 360-8596

ir@smartm.com