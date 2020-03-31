DALLAS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx ® , a leading provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and brokerages nationwide, announced today that Western Ohio Mortgage Corporation (Western Ohio Mortgage) has chosen Calyx Path® as its loan origination software (LOS).



Western Ohio Mortgage is a community lender that has been serving its customers since 1999 with four locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Florida and Kentucky. Western Ohio Mortgage closes, on average, 80 loans per month, has 35 users using Path and has a product mix of FHA, USDA, VA, conventional, renovation and non-QM loans.

Path is an innovative, cloud-based solution designed to simplify the loan process while still providing lenders the controls and flexibility they need to run their business. Path is completely configurable to the lenders’ specific needs, including workflows, roles, organizational structure and compliance controls. This data-driven platform is device independent and can be conveniently accessed from any web-connected device. Path also includes a compliance management platform, Path Agile Compliance™ that provides proactive, automated compliance alerts, audit trails and parallel compliance workflow.

According to Teresa Rose, President of Western Ohio Mortgage, after using Calyx Point since inception the company decided to upgrade to Path for a more flexible user experience.

“We decided to implement Path because having a solution that is cloud-based and fully configurable to the loan process that is most efficient for Western Ohio Mortgage is very important to us and a key factor in our customers’ continued satisfaction and, ultimately, our success,” said Rose. “As a long-time, 20+ year, loyal Calyx customer, we view Calyx as a trusted partner that we’re really looking forward to continuing our partnership with.”

“Path is designed for lenders like Western Ohio Mortgage who want a true cloud-based solution so they no longer have unexpected downtime, and their employees can work on any web-connected device from any location 24/7,” said Patrice Power, Calyx Marketing Director. “Calyx is dedicated to serving customers for the long term as their businesses grow. We look forward to providing Western Ohio with the latest high-performance technology and expanding our successful relationship.”

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com .