SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has updated its free, interactive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Tracker with county-level infection statistics, stay-at-home orders and testing-by-state data.



To support the worldwide effort to keep communities informed, healthy and safe, this free resource uses the Domo platform to help anyone see and understand COVID-19 data, and embed any of the visualizations in their own websites or operations. Updating every 10 minutes, the tracker aggregates and cross checks data from sources including the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Johns Hopkins University, Worldometer and Enigma.

“We’ve seen incredible interest in this free resource as organizations of all kinds seek to quickly understand how the virus is impacting the world in which they operate. Easy access to consumable data can help inform critical decisions and actions that help navigate through this crisis,” notes Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “We’re seeing hundreds of customers – healthcare organizations, grocers, national retailers, logistics firms and many others – combine the underlying data sets with their own operational data to help them respond more quickly to the changing environment.”

Domo’s cloud-based business and technology platform offers a unique position in that organizations can input data sets critical to their particular focus for additional insight and embed the tool as a whole, or individual visualizations that are most relevant to their stakeholders. Domo’s tracker is fully available and interactive on mobile devices as well.

To access the free tracker, visit here . To learn how organizations are using data to navigate through this environment, visit here .

