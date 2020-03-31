UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 2 months of 2020:

February 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 115.2 million EUR 100.6 million 14,5 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 26,8 million EUR 25,2 million 6,3 % January - February 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 226,8 million EUR 228,9 million -1,0 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 59,0 million EUR 55,3 million 6,7 %

In January – February 2020, Ignitis Group generated revenue of EUR 226.8 million, which is 1 % less compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 228.9 million).The Group's revenue has decreased slightly due to lower price of gas sold to business customers and lower gas supply tariffs for household customers.

The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group in January - February 2020 was equal to EUR 59 million, i.e. 6.7% more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 55.3 million). The growth of the adjusted EBITDA indicator is the result of a stronger electricity and gas distribution performance conditioned by higher investments in the renewal of distribution networks.

*The Company’s preliminary (2020) and actual (2019) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076