Hørsholm, Denmark March 31, 2020 – Oncology Venture A/S (“OV” or the Company) today publishes the Annual Report for 2019. The Annual Report is available as an attached document and on the company´s website (www.oncologyventure.com/investors/financial-reports-corporate-documents). Below is a summary of the Annual Report.
Comment from CEO Steve Carchedi
“2019 was both an exciting and challenging year for Oncology Venture. Important decisions had to be made, and I am pleased to report that we have succeeded in realigning the company in several important aspects. Firstly, we have developed and implemented a new strategy with 100 % focus on advancing our top 3 priority clinical programs towards commercialization. Secondly, we have applied the same level of focus in our efforts to use our funds as prudently as possible, and as a result we have reduced our operating costs significantly. Thirdly, we have ensured access to favorable, new funding, and we are on track to create sustainable program value, as exemplified by the positive outcome of our recent, pre-NDA meeting with the FDA regarding our planned NDA filing for Dovitinib. In today’s Annual Report, we have adjusted the book value of some of our assets, and earlier today we announced a flexible financing agreement to support our priority activities for the next 12 months. Today marks an important milestone in the ongoing transformation of Oncology Venture. Whereas 2019 was a year dominated by strategic realignment and capital restructuring, 2020 will be a year full of new achievements, as we look forward to announcing important milestone events, such as our expansion of clinical studies for 2X-121, our launch of clinical studies for Ixempra®, as well as further progress towards achieving U.S. marketing approval of Dovitinib.”
Fourth quarter (2019-10-01 to 2019-12-31)
Full year 2019 (2019-01-01 to 2019-12-31)
Key events during first quarter 2019
Key events during second quarter 2019
Key events during third quarter 2019
Key events during fourth quarter 2019
Subsequent events during 2020
About Oncology Venture A/S
Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: 2X-121, a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for Ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan-TKI in post-Phase 3 for Renal Cell Carcinoma; IXEMPRA ® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer.
About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic
Oncology Venture uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs in the U.S.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.
The information was submitted for publication on March 31, 2020.
