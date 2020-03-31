New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Heads-Up Display Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183855/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automotive heads-up display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by declining average selling price of HUDs. In addition, economies of scale derived from the consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive display system space is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive heads-up display market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive heads-up display market is segmented as below:

Type:

• Windshield-Projected HUDs

• Combiner-Projected HUDs



Vehicle Type:

• Luxury Cars

• Mid-Segment Cars



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global automotive heads-up display market growth

This study identifies economies of scale derived from the consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive display system space as the prime reasons driving the global automotive heads-up display market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive heads-up display market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive heads-up display market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as BAE Systems Plc, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH and Visteon Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183855/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001