UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 31 March 2020 at 16:30 EET

Björn Wahlroos continues to chair the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Björn Wahlroos was re-elected as Chair, and Berndt Brunow as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation at the Board of Directors’ constitutive meeting that took place today following the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected the chairs and other members to the Board committees from among its members:

Piia-Noora Kauppi was re-elected to chair the Audit Committee, and Emma FitzGerald, Marjan Oudeman and Kim Wahl were elected as other committee members.



Veli-Matti Reinikkala was re-elected to chair the Remuneration Committee, and Henrik Ehrnrooth and Martin à Porta were elected as other committee members.



Björn Wahlroos was re-elected to chair the Nomination and Governance Committee, and Berndt Brunow and Ari Puheloinen were re-elected as other committee members.

As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders so the committees fulfil their respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com