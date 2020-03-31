UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 31 March 2020 at 16:30 EET
Björn Wahlroos continues to chair the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Björn Wahlroos was re-elected as Chair, and Berndt Brunow as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation at the Board of Directors’ constitutive meeting that took place today following the Annual General Meeting.
In addition, the Board of Directors elected the chairs and other members to the Board committees from among its members:
As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders so the committees fulfil their respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
UPM LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: