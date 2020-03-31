FORESIGHT VCT PLC (Company)

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The Company issued a prospectus dated 28 January 2020 (Prospectus) relating to an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £5 million (Offer). The Board announced utilisation of the over-allotment facility on 13 March 2020.

On 27 March 2020 the Company published an unaudited NAV per Share of 66.5p as at 27 March 2020 (a reduction of 14.1% from the unaudited NAV per share of 77.4p as at 31 December 2019, which was used for the prior allotment of Offer Shares) reflecting valuation reductions generally across the investments in the portfolio as a result of the market volatility arising from the impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting all businesses including those in which the Company invests (Updated NAV Announcement).

The updated unaudited NAV per share referred to above represents a reduction of 13.3% from the unaudited NAV per share of 76.7p as at 30 September 2019, this being the latest unaudited published NAV per Share as at the date of the Prospectus. The updated NAV per share is a new significant factor in connection with the Offer and the Prospectus and, as a result, the Company has published a supplementary prospectus to the Prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus).

Investors who have already submitted application forms for new shares under the Offer have until 5.00 p.m. on 2 April 2020 by which they may withdraw such applications, should they wish to do so (as required under section 87Q(4)–(6) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). Further details of this right, including the deadline for withdrawal, is contained in the Supplementary Prospectus.

The updated NAV per share referred to above is also intended to be used for the purposes of calculating the number of shares to be issued to applicants under the Offer in respect of 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax year-end applications. The Board will, together with Foresight Group LLP, the Company’s manager, however, continue to keep this under review and will publish further updated NAVs per share (in particular for the purposes of an allotment of shares under the Offer if required).

