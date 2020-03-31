Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

We are providing the Annual information for 2019 which consists of the audited annual consolidated financial statements of Šiauliu bankas AB and its group, independent auditor's report and the consolidated annual report.

Additional information:

Head of Finance and Risk Management Division

Donatas Savickas +370 41 595 602, donatas.savickas@sb.lt

Attachment