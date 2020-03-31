AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDA (registration No. 4000 3031 676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter, the Company) would like to announce that the Company has not fulfilled the undertakings stipulated in Company’s legal protection plan (hereinafter, the Plan):
The Company informs that it has made payments to all unsecured creditors in the amounts and within the terms defined in the Plan and has agreed with the secured creditors on the postponement of the implementation of the principal payment obligations with respect to January and February of the Plan until 31 October 2021.
The Company in cooperation with its secured creditors is currently in the process of finalizing amendments to the Plan and will send out the Plan amendments to all involved creditors within the shortest terms possible. The amendments to the Plan will affect only specific sections of the Plan affecting the performance of obligations to secured creditors, while the terms of payment obligation to unsecured creditors will remain unchanged.
The Company justifies the necessity to implement the referred changes in the Plan with the following conditions:
The Company hereby clarifies that the changes to the Plan will not be made based on the current COVID-19 situation, but the effects of the situation will be taken into account in the Plan. The Company already informed about the possible impact of coronavirus (COVID-19). Announcement available HERE.
