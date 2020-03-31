New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diaper Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02039454/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global diaper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions. In addition, rise in elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence is anticipated to boost the growth of the global diaper market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global diaper market is segmented as below:

Type:

• Baby Diaper

• Adult Diaper



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global diaper market growth

This study identifies rise in elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence as the prime reasons driving the global diaper market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global diaper market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global diaper market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Essity Aktiebolag (publ), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Oji Holdings Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, SCA Group, The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unicharm Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

