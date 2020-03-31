ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

31 March 2020

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) published a prospectus on 27 January 2020 (comprising a summary, a securities note and a registration document (the “Prospectus”)) relating to the offer for subscription by the Companies to raise up to £20 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares (together with an over allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million in aggregate). The Companies have each announced a partial utilisation of their over-allotment facilities (in the aggregate amount of £10million) and the offer for shares by the Companies under the Prospectus is now closed to further applications.

On 23 March 2020 each of the Companies published an unaudited net asset value per share as at 20 March 2020 reflecting a review of the portfolio carried out in response to the changing market conditions arising from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic (“Updated NAV Announcements”).

The boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus dated 31 March 2020 approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “Supplemental Prospectus”). The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 as a result of the publication of the Updated NAV Announcements.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following web-site address:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the following website:

www.provenvcts.co.uk

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End