Management Fee Reductions on Certain Series of the Fund

Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today that effective April 8, 2020, the management fee payable on Series A units of Ninepoint FX Strategy Fund (the Fund) is reduced from 2.25% to 2.05%, and the management fee payable on Series F units of the Fund is reduced from 1.75% to 1.55% (the Management Fee Reduction). The reason for the Management Fee Reduction is to create a discount for initial subscribers. It is intended that two new series with higher management fees will be qualified for distribution subsequent to the initial launch period.

Investment Strategy Changes to the Fund

Ninepoint Partners also proposes to change the investment strategy of the Fund to permit exposure to gold through investment in futures contracts (the Investment Strategy Change). The Fund will continue to be permitted to gain exposure to foreign currencies, such as the U.S. Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Norwegian Krone, New Zealand Dollar, Swedish Krona, Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso and such other currencies as may be agreed in writing by Ninepoint Partners and the sub-adviser of the Fund. The effective date of the Investment Strategy Change is April 9, 2020.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $6 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

