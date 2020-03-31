Ithaca, NY, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the GiveGab team has put together crisis relief resources and fundraising packages for foundations, nonprofits, and schools.

Their resources for COVID-19 relief efforts include special fundraising packages with waived subscription fees, links to additional free resources, and a list of live campaigns powered by the GiveGab platform.

For Community Foundations, GiveGab is providing custom sites for year-round giving and engagement at no upfront cost. Called Community Giving, this platform will allow foundations to stand up centralized and secure fundraising sites for their local nonprofits, businesses, and donors to utilize for COVID-19 crisis relief.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of our Giving Day partners augmenting their 24-hour events with emergency relief efforts through our everyday Community Giving Platform to meet the immediate fundraising needs of their communities. We want to help make sure nonprofits get what they need to remain operational through this developing crisis.”

- Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-founder for GiveGab.

By making digital fundraising tools readily accessible and affordable to everyone, GiveGab aims to help communities rally support quickly, easily, and above all, safely, by doing so completely online.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective.

Marcy Ogborn GiveGab 607-745-7249 marcy@givegab.com