Anaheim, CA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANAHEIM, CA (March 31, 2020)—Mobile Edge today announced the launch of a new Affiliate Program where participants can begin leveraging their websites, blogs, and social media outreach to earn a 10% flat rate commission via online sales of Mobile Edge products, earn bonuses based on sales volume, and offer coupon codes to their audiences. To administer this program, Mobile Edge is partnering with Avantlink, a cutting-edge online affiliate marketing platform.

“We are looking for affiliates with the desire and ability to spread the word about Mobile Edge products, which we believe is especially timely given the current situation where many consumers are becoming increasingly mobile as they work and learn remotely, often for the first time in their lives,” explains Paul June, Vice President of Marketing at Mobile Edge. “As a member of our Affiliate Program, you not only earn a percentage on sales of our products made using your unique affiliate link, you also get access to Mobile Edge content and marketing materials, plus highly-functional, durable Mobile Edge gear for your audience.”

How It Works

Those interested must first apply online. Mobile Edge will review the application for appropriateness and fit, and then send an affiliate starter kit by email to new members (usually with just a few business days).

“Not just anyone can join our affiliate program,” says June. “We are looking for individuals, teams, clubs, and organizations with a connection to our target market of busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers who also have the desire and conviction to promote our brand.”

As affiliates, participants receive a unique referral link they can embed on their web pages, blogs, emails, and social media. They are then paid a percentage when someone uses that qualified link to make a purchase.

Qualified purchases are tracked automatically by the Avantlink platform and affiliates can monitor their progress through their own web-based affiliate dashboard, giving them maximum control and the ability to track top referral sources.

Why Mobile Edge?

Protective carrying bags and cases are the most in-demand accessory when a consumer purchases a tablet, laptop, or gaming console, making Mobile Edge’s award-winning, durable, and stylish laptop cases, messenger bags, and backpacks top sellers. Consumers can also use Mobile Edge products with confidence: all Mobile Edge protective cases come with a lifetime warranty and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

With a large average order size, a high quality, desirable product line, and free shipping on orders over $75, Mobile Edge is a perfect fit for affiliate marketers. Mobile Edge is also the exclusive worldwide designer and manufacturer for Alienware cases and gaming apparel.

For more information and to apply online, those interested can visit here.

