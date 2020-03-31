COSTA MESA, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced an extended commitment to free delivery in partnership with Postmates. With a joint passion to put customers and communities at the forefront of business priorities, El Pollo Loco and Postmates are the first to make a long-term commitment offer for free delivery for however long is necessary.



“Our customers are our family and family is at the heart of everything we do, so as we all continue to experience the impact of COVID-19, we are dedicated to making it as easy as possible for more people to get access to our food,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “If we can be a supportive resource to our communities as they are thinking about feeding their families as they shelter in place, we wanted to do so for as long as they need us during this time of uncertainty.”

Delivery will be free on orders over $10 via the Postmates’ app. The deliveries will continue to be packaged in sealed, tamper-free bags to ensure a secure and seamless experience.

To support ongoing free delivery, El Pollo Loco released a creative campaign, “Free Delivery for However Long is Necessary”, with a new TV spot showcasing the company addressing the realities families are facing with Stay at Home by offering free delivery “From Our Home to Yours.” The spot will air on April 1 and be supported across TV, digital and social media.

Customers can also continue to order at El Pollo Loco drive-thrus or place orders for pick-up at elpolloloco.com or the company’s mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.elpolloloco.com .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .



Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers



MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Gray

Edible

323-202-1477

hannah.gray@edible-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0eacc03-e863-4ef8-a74c-7f2bc0aa2e21