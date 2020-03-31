UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial calendar) 31 March 2020 at 17:00 EET
UPM’s financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2021
In 2021, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:
Annual Report 2020 including the financial statements and the management report will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM’s website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 9, 2021.
UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on 30 March 2021 starting at 14.00 hrs EET.
