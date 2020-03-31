UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial calendar) 31 March 2020 at 17:00 EET

UPM’s financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2021

In 2021, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

Financial Statements Release for the year 2020 will be published on 28 January 2021 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

Interim Report for January–March (Q1) will be published on 27 April 2021 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

Half-year financial report for January–June (Q1-Q2) will be published on 22 July 2021 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

Interim Report for January–September (Q1-Q3) will be published on 26 October 2021 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET.

Annual Report 2020 including the financial statements and the management report will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM’s website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 9, 2021.

UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on 30 March 2021 starting at 14.00 hrs EET.

