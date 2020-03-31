March 31, 2020 10:00 ET

March 31, 2020 10:00 ET





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 31, 2020, 5.00 p.m.





___

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wiklöf Peter

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20200331164116_2

___

Transaction date: 2020-03-31

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,594 Unit price: 19.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,594 Volume weighted average price: 19.38 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505