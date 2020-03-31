Sydney, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Jamaica outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Jamaica’s telecom sector remains propped up by the mobile sector, which accounts for 82% of internet connections as well as 88% of voice lines. It also accounts for the lion’s share of sector revenue. The merger between Digicel and Claro’s Jamaican business in 2012 strengthened Digicel’s position in the market. Both Digicel and its only rival, Flow (supported by its new owner Liberty Global), have extended their LTE networks across the island. Digicel during the year signed a sale and leaseback arrangement affecting a number of base stations, and launched its MyCash m-money service. The tower deal formed part of wider efforts to generate revenue as the Group seeks to cope with a debt pile which by early 2020 had reached some $6.8 billion. For its part, Liberty Global has taken complete control of its local unit, trading under the Flow Jamaica banner.

The regulator has endeavoured to develop the MVNO sector in a bid to improve competition. Although it had intended to licence up to 12 operators, only one licence was issued, to Symbiote Investments. This company launched Caricel Jamaica but at the end of 2018 the government revoked the company’s licenses, and in March 2020 several employees were charged with breaching terms of the Telecommunications Act.

This report contains overviews, analyses and statistics of the Jamaican fixed-line, mobile and broadband markets together with information on convergence issues and on the country’s fixed line incumbent and major mobile operators.

Key developments

Caricel employees charged with breaching Telecommunications Act;

ReadyNet trials satellite broadband services;

Digicel launches MyCash m-banking service;

Liberty Global extends ownership of C&W Jamaica;

Regulator consults on network sharing conditions for telcos;

Flow embarks on $150 million investment program in Jamaica, secures spectrum in the AWS band between 1710MHz and 2200MHz;

East-West cable between Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic augments capacity for data and telephony services;

IXP opened to improve domestic internet traffic flow and reduce costs;

Report update includes the regulator’s annual report for 2018/19, market updates to Q3 2019, operator data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

Columbus Communications, Digicel, Cable & Wireless, Flow, LIME, Liberty Global

Table of Contents

Key Statistics

Regional Market Comparison Caribbean Telecom Maturity Index TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Regulatory authorities Fixed-line developments Number Portability (NP) Quality of Service (QoS) Infrastructure sharing Termination rates Mobile network developments Licences 700MHz auction 1710MHz and 2200MHz MTRs

Mobile market Introduction Mobile statistics Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure 4G (LTE) Major mobile operators Digicel Flow Jamaica MVNOs Mobile content and applications M-banking

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Market analysis Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Smart infrastructure

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Jamaica – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – GDP developments - 2010 – 2020

Table 3 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration - 2010 – 2025

Table 4 – Change in the number of mobile prepaid and contract subscribers - 2010 – 2019

Table 5 – Decline in SMS traffic - 2015 – 2019

Table 6 – Development of mobile market revenue - 2014 – 2019

Table 7 – Development of mobile ARPU by service - 2013 – 2019

Table 8 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers - 2010 – 2025

Table 9 – Growth in the number of Flow Jamaica’s mobile subscribers – 2016 – 2019

Table 10 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 11 – Internet market revenue - 2014 – 2019

Table 12 – Cable broadband subscribers - 2013 – 2017

Table 13 – DSL subscribers - 2013 – 2017

Table 14 – Growth in the number of Flow Jamaica’s fixed-line and broadband subscribers - 2016 – 2019

Table 15 – Growth in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity - 2010 – 2025

Table 16 – Development of fixed-line voice revenue by service - 2014 – 2019

Table 17 – Fixed-line market revenue - 2014 – 2019

Table 18 – Development of fixed-line voice ARPU by service - 2014 – 2019

Table 19 – Increase in international internet bandwidth - 2010 – 2017

Table 20 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 2000 – 2009

Table 21 – Historic - Mobile prepaid and contract subscribers - 2007 – 2009

Table 22 – Historic - Mobile market share by operator - 2003 – 2015

Table 23 – Historic - Digicel Jamaica financial results – 2013 - 2015

Table 24 – Historic - Flow Jamaica revenue (old style)– 2015 – 2017

Table 25 – Historic - Internet users, penetration - 2000 – 2015

Table 26 – Historic – Dial-up internet subscribers – 2006 – 2016

Table 27 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2006 – 2009

Table 28 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity - 2000 – 2009

Table 29 – Historic - International internet bandwidth - 2001 – 2009

Table 30 – Historic - Flow Jamaica revenue (new style)– 2016 – 2017

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Caribbean Telecoms Maturity Index by country

Chart 2 – Caribbean Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 3 – Caribbean mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 4 – Caribbean fixed broadband penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 5 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration - 2010 – 2025

Chart 6 – Change in the number of mobile prepaid and contract subscribers - 2010 – 2019

Chart 7 – Decline in SMS traffic - 2015 – 2019

Chart 8 – Development of mobile ARPU by service - 2013 – 2019

Chart 9 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers - 2010 – 2025

Chart 10 – Growth in the number of Flow Jamaica’s mobile subscribers – 2016 – 2019

Chart 11 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 12 – Growth in the number of Flow Jamaica’s fixed-line and broadband subscribers - 2016 – 2019

Chart 13 – Growth in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity - 2010 – 2025

Chart 14 – Development of fixed-line voice revenue by service - 2010 – 2025

Chart 15 – Development of fixed-line voice ARPU by service - 2014 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – Caribbean - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Select Country

Exhibit 3 – Jamaica’s e-Learning program

Exhibit 4 – Major submarine cable networks serving Jamaica





