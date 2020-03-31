Plano, TX, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized once again by G2 as a Leader in both the Sales Engagement and Sales Performance Management categories.

For five consecutive quarters, VanillaSoft has ranked #1 in Usability among Sales Performance Management solutions. VanillaSoft is also ranked #1 in Ease of Use for Sales Engagement solutions.

VanillaSoft customers continue to give VanillaSoft top marks on the capabilities within the platform, and have consistently provided high praise for VanillaSoft in their G2 reviews:

“VanillaSoft has made me more efficient and effective with my contacts, therefore maximizing my production. I have tripled the amount of contacts and closes, which has tripled my income!”

~Account Executive, Financial Services

“I've been using VanillaSoft for over 8 years, and have recommended it to others over the years. This software helps organize my contacts very efficiently, is very user friendly, and I am able to spend more time making outgoing calls. My sales have greatly improved.”

~Sales and Marketing Rep, Mid-Market Organization

“VanillaSoft streamlines our selling efforts and has completely revolutionized the way we run our company. VanillaSoft has made us more efficient in calling, reporting, closing new business - pretty much every area of our company has improved by using VanillaSoft.”

~Account Manager, Mid-Market Organization

David Hood, CEO at VanillaSoft, said:

“At VanillaSoft, we are continually striving to ensure that our product meets and exceeds the expectations of our customers. We are pleased to see, quarter after quarter, that we are providing a solution that customers find easy to use, and that helps them to increase sales and in turn increase their bottom line.”

To read more reviews of VanillaSoft, or to leave a review of your own, visit VanillaSoft’s page on G2.com.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

About G2.com

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com's revolutionizing how businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million monthly users rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include IBM and Zoom. Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was in October 2018, followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

Nicole Baker VanillaSoft nicole.baker@vanillasoft.com