Our reports on global dental implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments. In addition, growing advances in technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the global dental implants market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global dental implants market is segmented as below:

End-User:

• Dental Hospitals and Clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Others



Price:

• Premium Dental Implants

• Non-Premium Dental Implants



Material:

• Titanium Dental Implants

• Zirconium Dental Implants



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global dental implants market growth

This study identifies growing advances in technology as the prime reasons driving the global dental implants market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global dental implants market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global dental implants market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Dentatus AB, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, Thommen Medical AG and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

