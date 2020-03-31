CLINTON, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ “UNTY”) announced today that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), to support the health and well-being of our partners and shareholders, and to ensure compliance with all governmental directives to avoid group meetings and encourage social distancing, that the manner of holding of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed. The Annual Meeting will now be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (the same date and time as indicated in the Company’s original proxy statement). In addition, the Annual Meeting will now be held by electronic means only, in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.



As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously made available, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. The Annual Meeting will be broadcast at http://www.meetingcenter.io/288132611. To participate, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. The password for the meeting is UNTY2020. Shareholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Registered shareholders (i.e., those who hold your shares through our transfer agent, Computershare) do not need to register to attend the Annual Meeting virtually on the Internet. Please follow the instructions on the notice or proxy card that you received. Shareholders holding shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting virtually on the Internet. To register to attend the Annual Meeting online by webcast shareholders must submit proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting the shareholder’s Unity Bancorp, Inc. holdings along with the shareholders name and email address to Computershare. Shareholders can obtain their legal proxy by contacting their broker. Once received, requests for registration should be directed to:

Computershare

Unity Bancorp, Inc. Legal Proxy

P.O. Box 43001

Providence, RI 02940-3001

Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 17, 2020.

Shareholders who register in the manner described above will receive a confirmation of registration by email after Computershare receives your registration materials.

Should you have any questions regarding the instructions set forth please contact Unity Bank at financialreporting@unitybank.com.

The Annual Meeting on April 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. is available at http://www.meetingcenter.io/288132611. The proxy statement and Annual Report are available on our Investor Relations website at https://www.investorvote.com/UNTY .

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.7 billion in assets and $1.3 billion in deposits. Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County, Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.

