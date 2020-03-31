Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

During the first meeting of the newly elected Supervisory Council held on March 31, 2020 Arvydas Salda was elected the Chairman of the Supervisory Council. The following persons were elected to the Management Board of the Bank for new 4-year tenure: Ilona Baranauskienė, Algirdas Butkus, Mindaugas Rudys, Donatas Savickas, Vytautas Sinius, Daiva Šorienė and Vita Urbonienė. The proposal to nominate Algirdas Butkus as the Chairman of the Management Board was submitted to the Management Board.

During the meeting of the newly elected Management Board held on March 31, 2020 Algirdas Butkus was elected as the Chairman of the Management Board, Donatas Savickas and Vytautas Sinius were elected as the Deputy Chairmen of the Management Board.