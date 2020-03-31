﻿Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is chairman of Schur Finance a/s) has on 30 March 2020 acquired 2,337 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 160.00 equal to DKK 373,920.00

and

Idecra ApS, related parties to Board Member Hans-Henrik Eriksen (Hans-Henrik Eriksen is Managing Director in Idecra ApS), has on 30 March 2020 acquired 750 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 161.97, in total DKK 121,474.95

and

Gadplast ApS, related parties to Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad (Frank Gad is the Managing Director in Gadplast ApS and Gadplast ApS is a subsidiary of Frank Gad ApS) has today acquired 1,500 number of

shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 177.21 equal to DKK 265,813.80.



