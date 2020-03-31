31 MARCH 2020

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC (together with the Company known as “the Northern VCTs”), it has today published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") in connection with the offers for subscription to raise up to £40million in aggregate, launched on 10 January 2020 (the “Offers”).

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by each of the Northern VCTs of revised NAVs as announced by each of the Northern VCTS on 25 March 2020.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus are available free of charge from the offices of Mercia Fund Management Limited at Forward House, 17 High Street, Henley-in-Arden, B95 5AA (website: www.mercia.co.uk)

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.