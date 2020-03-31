USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APRIL 2, 2020
Operation Type: Liquidity Providing
Tender date: APR-2-2020
Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date: APR-6-2020
Maturity Date: JUN-29-2020
Duration: 84 days
Offered volume: 10.0 bln
Min bid amount: 100 mln per bid
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln per institution
Max number of bids 10 per institution
Min bid rate: X.XXX %
Allocation time: 15.00 (CEST) on Bid date
Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on April 2, 2020. Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
