USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APRIL 2, 2020

Operation Type:                                          Liquidity Providing

Tender date:                                               APR-2-2020

Time for submission of bids:                      14.00-14.30 (CEST)

Start date:                                                   APR-6-2020

Maturity Date:                                             JUN-29-2020

Duration:                                                     84 days

Offered volume:                                          10.0 bln

Min bid amount:                                          100 mln per bid

Maximum bid amount:                                 4.0 bln per institution

Max number of bids                                    10 per institution

Min bid rate:                                                X.XXX %

Allocation time:                                           15.00 (CEST) on Bid date


Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on April 2, 2020. Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se