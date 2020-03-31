USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APRIL 2, 2020

Operation Type: Liquidity Providing

Tender date: APR-2-2020

Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CEST)

Start date: APR-6-2020

Maturity Date: JUN-29-2020

Duration: 84 days

Offered volume: 10.0 bln

Min bid amount: 100 mln per bid

Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln per institution

Max number of bids 10 per institution

Min bid rate: X.XXX %

Allocation time: 15.00 (CEST) on Bid date







Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on April 2, 2020. Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se







