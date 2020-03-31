Portland, OR, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the Europe 5G infrastructure industry generated nearly $147.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $27.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 96.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Accessibility of M2M/IoT connections and increase in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe boost the growth of the Europe 5G infrastructure market. However, slow pace of digitization in Europe impede the market growth. On the other hand, rise in government initiatives for development of smart cities brings new opportunities to the industry.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, end use, and country. Based on network technology, the market is divided into software defined networking (SND) & network function virtualization(NFV), mobile edge computing, fog computing, and self-organizing network. The SDN & NFV segment contributed the highest market share in the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the self-organizing network segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 108.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on chipset type, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. The ASIC segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, and will maintain its leading position by 2026. However, the FPGA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 100.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on country, the market is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Iceland, and rest of Europe. Germany accounted for the major market share, contributing for nearly one-fourth of the total share of the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, Sweden is expected to register the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 115.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players in the report includes Interdigital Communication, Alcatel Lucent, Siemens,ATOS Spain SA, Orion Innovations, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Vodafone PLC, Orange Labs, NTT Corporation, IBM Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Corporation, and CISCO.

