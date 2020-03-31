Schaumburg, IL, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further enhancing the already extremely popular digital readouts (DROs) found in machine shops across the world, HEIDENHAIN’s ACU-RITE brand is now making available new free downloadable upgrade software with new features. This free upgrade promises to assist all users of current model ACU-RITE digital readouts to be more productive and efficient in their manufacturing, as well as continuing its tradition of ease-of-use.

ACU-RITE’s current family of DROs include models 100, 200 and 300. The new software version is titled “v1.4.0” and is available online on the ACU-RITE website / Software Updates. This new version includes several new and exciting enhancements.

Here are a few of those highlights.

Axes Q - The letter Q has been added to the axes’ names list specifically at the request of our customers using their DROs on Optical Comparators. Available in DRO 100/200/300.

- The letter Q has been added to the axes’ names list specifically at the request of our customers using their DROs on Optical Comparators. Zoom Timeout - A “Zoom Timeout” time delay has been added to the Dynamic Zoom & Highlight feature so that users can set the amount of time that the Zoom or character color change stays active when an axis stops moving. Of course, if the user starts moving another axis before the delay time is reached, the delay is ignored in about a half of a second. Available in DRO 200/300.

- A “Zoom Timeout” time delay has been added to the Dynamic Zoom & Highlight feature so that users can set the amount of time that the Zoom or character color change stays active when an axis stops moving. Of course, if the user starts moving another axis before the delay time is reached, the delay is ignored in about a half of a second. “ Send Position” Soft Key - A “Send Position” soft key has been added so users that want to record the Screen Displayed can send the data via a USB cable to a computer program of their choice. The computer program that HEIDENHAIN offers for FREE is the QC Wedge Software program on the HEIDENHAIN.com “Software” tab here; then click on Evaluation Electronics/ QUADRA-CHEK Wedge. Available in DRO 200/300.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and the MILLPWRG2 control. ACU-RITE DROs and control are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com

