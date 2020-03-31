Schaumburg, IL, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further enhancing the already extremely popular digital readouts (DROs) found in machine shops across the world, HEIDENHAIN’s ACU-RITE brand is now making available new free downloadable upgrade software with new features. This free upgrade promises to assist all users of current model ACU-RITE digital readouts to be more productive and efficient in their manufacturing, as well as continuing its tradition of ease-of-use.
ACU-RITE’s current family of DROs include models 100, 200 and 300. The new software version is titled “v1.4.0” and is available online on the ACU-RITE website / Software Updates. This new version includes several new and exciting enhancements.
Here are a few of those highlights.
About HEIDENHAIN
DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us
ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and the MILLPWRG2 control. ACU-RITE DROs and control are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com
Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 847-519-4702 kherrmann@heidenhain.us
