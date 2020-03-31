IGE+XAO

Regulated information

Declaration of the own share transactions (as of 31 March 2020) made within the share buy-back program approved by the Combined General Meeting of 12 April 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identification code Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price Market IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 17/03/2020 FR0000030827 31 127.00 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 18/03/2020 FR0000030827 37 125.4995 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 19/03/2020 FR0000030827 2,000 125.00 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 33 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com . Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

