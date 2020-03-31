IGE+XAO
Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros
Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac
31770 COLOMIERS
338 514 987 RCS Toulouse
SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87
Regulated information
Declaration of the own share transactions (as of 31 March 2020) made within the share buy-back program approved by the Combined General Meeting of 12 April 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identification code
|Day of the transaction
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price
|Market
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|17/03/2020
|FR0000030827
|31
|127.00
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|18/03/2020
|FR0000030827
|37
|125.4995
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|19/03/2020
|FR0000030827
|2,000
|125.00
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
About the IGE+XAO Group
For over 33 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.
IGE+XAO Group contacts
IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX
Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37
Website: www.ige-xao.com
Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827
Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36
Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02
Attachment
IGE+XAO
Colomiers cedex, FRANCE
IR-Declar_Hebdo-ActPro_20_03_NEW_HUGIN_ANGFILE URL | Copy the link below
IGE+XAO LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: