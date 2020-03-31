S&P Global Ratings has today published an update on the rating of Bank Norwegian. S&P Global Ratings affirms the long-term rating of "BBB" and a short-term rating of "A-2" with a "Negative outlook".
See attached news release from S&P Global Ratings.
