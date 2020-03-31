S&P Global Ratings has today published an update on the rating of Bank Norwegian. S&P Global Ratings affirms the long-term rating of "BBB" and a short-term rating of "A-2" with a "Negative outlook".





See attached news release from S&P Global Ratings.





Contact persons:

CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone +47 93403904; psv@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

