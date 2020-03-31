SEATTLE, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive aftermarket refers to the secondary market of the automotive industry that deals with remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of vehicular parts. According to the International Trade Administration in the Department of Commerce, aftermarket parts are segregated into two categories including accessories and replacement parts. The vehicle parts available in the aftermarket may or may not be manufactured by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Moreover, aftermarket vehicle parts cab be intended to be used as substitutes for OEM replacement parts can have similar quality. Consumers can repair their vehicles on their own with the DIY segments or can take the vehicle to professional repair facilities.
The ASEAN automotive aftermarket is estimated to account for US$ 53,016.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 % over the forecasted period 2019-27.
Market Drivers
Living up to the requirements of customers for aesthetics, infotainment, and comfort in vehicles, the OEM’s have introduced additional accessories in a vehicle which could be customized according to requirement in the aftermarket thus fueling the growth of automotive aftermarket. These accessories including light bars, wheel rims, gauges, dome lights, seat covers, fancy dashboards, spoilers, LED lights, stop and tail lights, stickers, mirrors, number plates, etc. However, these components have limited operational life and are constantly evolving as per consumer demand.
Increasing incidences of road accidents across the globe due to the failure of automotive components. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries kill around 316,000 people each year in South-East Asia, which 25% of total global road traffic deaths. As a result of this general populace is become more and more aware of the importance of replacement of vehicle parts. Moreover, service life of vehicle parts highly depend upon the utilization of components. According to analysis, the global automotive aftermarket is expected to be valued at US$ 1.2 trillion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during 2016-2020.
Key Takeaways
Competitive Section
Key companies involved in the ASEAN automotive aftermarket are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Faurecia SA, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magneti Marelli SpA, and ACDelco.
Key Developments
Market Segmentation:
Accessories
1. Interior
2. Exterior
Parts
1. Lubricants
2. Tires
3. Batteries
4. Wear & Tear Parts
5. Filters
6. Collision Body
7. Starters & Alternators
8. Lighting
9. Exhaust Components
10. Spark Plugs
Services
1. General Automotive Repairs
2. Automotive Transmission Repairs
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
