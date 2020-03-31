Eurobio Scientific launches MagLumi COVID-19 automated test from its partner SNIBE for COVID-19 serology

Paris, March 31, 2020 –5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces today the CE marking of the SARS Cov-2 IgG and IgM CLIA * tests developed specifically by its partner SNIBE for the serology of patients with the aim of assessing their COVID-19 immunological status.

These tests are part of the second phase of the epidemic, where, after molecular biology tests performed to detect the specific presence of the virus, serological tests must be used to identify the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 in patients. In the immediate future, these tests will be used to precisely define the population immune to the disease. At a later stage, they will enable the identification of individuals who will require vaccination when it becomes available.

This test set completes the range of more than 160 parameters of SNIBE (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co, China) MagLumi machines, of which Eurobio Scientific has exclusive distribution for France, England and Ireland, as well as a non-exclusive distribution for the Benelux.

This equipment, capable of processing 40 to 280 samples per hour with 9 to 25 parameters online, is perfectly sized for the mass screening wanted by the governments of European countries.

Eurobio Scientific has already installed ten of these machines in France and in the Benelux, and 20 new machines have been pre-ordered. To meet demand, the company expects to be able to install more than 40 machines in the coming weeks.

For Jean-Michel CARLE, President and CEO of Eurobio Scientific, "After the launch of our molecular biology offers, Seegene's AllPlex test and our own EBX 041 test, we are preparing the launch of serology offers from our partners, in rapid tests and in elisa microplate, complementary to our automated offer. Eurobio Scientific is mobilized to quickly adapt its offer of products and services, and thus meet the health needs linked to the COVID-19 crisis. I would also like to thank here our staff, partners and customers for their unanimous commitment. "

* The CLIA chemiluminescence technology used on MagLumi machines is robust and very sensitive. It thus can be used to perform many types of tests, from the simplest to the most complex.

Next financial meeting

2019 annual results: April 14, 2020 (after market close)

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and two production units based in the Paris region and in the United States.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP







